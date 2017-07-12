THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: DC lawmakers get some work done

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

So now lawmakers on Capitol Hill are thinking about delaying their scheduled summer break in August. It lasts five weeks. That's a good start, especially if the intent is to stay in Washington longer to get some work done.

There's the issue of healthcare, and whether to re-authorize the FAA – to name a few.

But what if lawmakers also:

Tied their pay to the amount of work they actually get done.

Paid themselves a wage that's not THREE TIMES the median income in this country.

Or, made THEMSELVES part of whatever healthcare system they conjure up for the rest of us to live by.

So I am asking our elected officials to think about it.

Let's get some real accomplishments. And we'll see you again come primary season.

