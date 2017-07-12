THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: DC lawmakers get some work done

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.
So now lawmakers on Capitol Hill are thinking about delaying their scheduled summer break in August. It lasts five weeks. That's a good start, especially if the intent is to stay in Washington longer to get some work done.
There's the issue of healthcare, and whether to re-authorize the FAA – to name a few.
But what if lawmakers also:
So I am asking our elected officials to think about it.
Let's get some real accomplishments. And we'll see you again come primary season.
MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
rengberg@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5442EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.