TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.

TOP STORIES

1. UPDATE: The state will be taking over the investigation into the misuse of RICO funds

On Tuesday, July 11, the state confirmed it will be taking over the investigation into the misuse of RICO funds at the Pima County Sheriff's Department, according to Mia Garcia, spokeswoman for Mark Brnovich, AZ Attorney General.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2sYqIiw

UPDATE: The state will be taking over the investigation into the misuse of RICO funds https://t.co/0CYYvlJlS2 pic.twitter.com/sqSsRwshvu — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) July 12, 2017

Pima Co. Sheriff Mark Napier had requested that the Arizona Attorney General's Office investigate the misuse of RICO funds.

Napier's request comes weeks after former Chief Deputy Chris Radtke received probation for stealing public money for personal use.



2. Former school bus driver accused of sexual abuse

A former Sierra Vista Unified School District bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student on his route.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2sPl6UX

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office said David Fabian Falcon, 70, was arrested Wednesday, July 5, on a charge of sexual abuse.

The CCSO said the victim told her mother about the allegations at the end of the school year and claimed the incidents happened in April and May.

Falcon, of Sierra Vista, is being held on a $100,000 bond.



3. BURRO FIRE: 27,238 acres, 74 percent contained



The Mount Lemmon highway will open to the general public on Friday, July 14, officials said.

>> MORE: http://bit.ly/2svUmN5

GREAT NEWS: The road to Mount Lemmon will reopen to everyone on Friday >> https://t.co/QvYpo2kkyF pic.twitter.com/8Vyq6Eh9QU — TucsonNewsNow (@TucsonNewsNow) July 11, 2017

The estimated size of the Burro Fire remained at 27,238 acres on Tuesday, July 11, but has expanded to 74 percent contained.

According to the incident management team, recent precipitation and containment efforts has removed the threats to structures.



HAPPENING TODAY

Today marks 100 years since the Bisbee deportation of 1917.

The Phelps Dodge mining company orchestrated the kidnapping and deportation of approximately 1,300 striking mine workers and their supporters.

The workers were taken by train to California and New Mexico, and ordered not to return to Bisbee.

A federal investigation found the deportation "wholly illegal and without authority in law, either state or Federal."

WEATHER

Sun and clouds with the chance of showers and storms during the afternoon.

The highs will be near 100 degrees.

For all your latest news, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.