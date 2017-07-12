TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

A former Sierra Vista Unified School District bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student on his route.
According to a Pima County news release, the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.
The Roach Fire started Friday, July 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
A local man has a warning to anyone expecting an Amazon Prime Day package at their doorstep.
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.
A South Carolina woman is in awe after a purse that vanished 25 years ago was reeled in on Lake Hartwell.
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.
Saturday was an unexpected eventful day for Gary Perry as he was wrongly arrested for a crime he did not commit.
First responders found a Wisconsin child severely injured from the chest to the neck, as a result of a fireworks accident. The child's father told police he had configured a bunch of sparkler-type fireworks inside a metal tube.
