Keeping your home free of monsoon pests

Tucson got its first major monsoon storm earlier this week; and that means pest control companies are staying busy.

Ray Kallatsa, state certified inspector with AZ Pest Control, said they are getting lots of calls.

Monsoon storms bring more than rain. Pests are out and working to get into your home. Experts say make sure your home is sealed #tucson — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 12, 2017

The rains forces insects out of their home and on the hunt for a new one.

Kallatsa said people are calling them to get rid of beetles and cockroaches.

He said are creepy but they won't do much damage to a home.

He said it is important to be on the look out for termites, They thrive in moisture, he recommends preventing water from gathering near the base of your home.

A simple walk around a home is all it takes to keep it safe.

“The best control against critters is to make sure your house is sealed up. Check your weather stripping, check your attic vents make sure that they are all sealed check your windows, make sure there is not caulking that has come loose,” said Kallatsa. “Take your time, go around your house, be vigilant. He added one common misconception when protecting a home is how much to bug spray to use. He said spraying more won't do a better job of keeping critters out, it will just be a waste of money.

