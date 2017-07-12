Suspected porch pirates caught pilfering package

A local man has a warning to anyone expecting an Amazon Prime Day package at their doorstep.

Tim Wright was waiting for a package to arrive early last week.

When it never came he decided to look at the security cameras outside his home. Scrolling through the video he was shocked. “Nothing is really safe around here. It has to be bolted down or locked up or put out of sight to keep things safe,” he said.

The video shows two young men walking on the sidewalk with a flashlight.

One of the men looked at Wright’s house and walked to the front door.

Recognize any of these guys? Guy in the red shorts caught stealing a #Tucson man's package @TucsonNewsNow #smileyoureoncamera pic.twitter.com/b4c5tIvpNd — MORGAN KYRKLUND (@MorganTNN) July 12, 2017

A second security camera catches the thief picking up the package, then slowly running away.

The two have not been caught or arrested.

Wright says this isn’t the first time mail has been stolen from his eastside neighborhood.

With a lot of Amazon Prime Day packages in the mail right now, you need to be on the lookout.

There are ways to protect your packages.

First: track your package so you know when it's delivered.

You can also chose to have your items delivered to a more secure location like possibly your work or a family member's house.

You can even tell the delivery person to put the package in a less visible spot.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.