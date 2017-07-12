Pet Pals: Nicholas

This week's Pet Pal is "Nicholas!"

This 4-year-old Chow mix really needs to find his forever family.

He's been homeless since January, so let's make it happen! He would thrive as an only dog in any household.

If you'd like to take him home call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at (520) 327-6088.

HSSA is also starting their weekly "Woof Down Wednesdays" event.

