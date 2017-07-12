Pet Pals: Nicholas

This week's Pet Pal is "Nicholas!" This 4-year-old Chow mix really needs to find his forever family.
According to a Pima County news release, the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.
“Vaccinating your pets is of utmost importance and something that should not be overlooked or postponed,” said Dr. Jennifer Wilcox, director of veterinary services.
It’s called the Mewsic Kitty Café, where coffee comes with kittens.
According to the release, the proposed zoning amendment would "permit the keeping of female chickens for personal food production in small-lot residential zones where it currently is prohibited.
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.
