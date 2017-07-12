Tucson man charged, second suspect sought in connection with shoplifting

Angel Edward Fimbres Jr., 18, was booked into the Pima County Jail for two counts of armed robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, and one count of shoplifting.
Part of a Phoenix landfill has been blocked off for investigators to be able to search for the body of Christine Mustafa, who has been missing for more than two months.
A Tucson man has a warning to anyone expecting an Amazon Prime Day package at their doorstep.
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon, and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
A former Sierra Vista Unified School District bus driver has been accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old student on his route.
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.
Fifteen Marines and one Navy Corpsman died in a Marine Corps airplane crash in Mississippi on Monday afternoon.
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant warns people not to remove the debris from the area where a Marine Corps airplane crashed on Monday afternoon, killing all 16 people on board.
Lakisha Drumgole fell through her Richmond apartment's kitchen floor on Monday after she said maintenance requests at her rental at the Flats at Ginter Park have gone unfixed for at least two years.
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.
