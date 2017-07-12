Tucson man charged, second suspect sought in connection with shoplifting

Authorities are still looking for information about this suspect. (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)

A Tucson man arrested for a May shoplifting incident may also be connected to at least three other robberies/thefts, according to authorities.

Angel Edward Fimbres Jr., 18, was booked into the Pima County Jail for two counts of armed robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, and one count of shoplifting.

Fimbres was identified by a Pima County Sheriff's deputy after a news was released of a May 1 shoplifting incident at a Circle K at 2840 West Los Reales Road.

Detectives are still looking for information about a woman who is also a suspect in this incident. She is described as Hispanic, between 18 and 20 years old, about 5-foot-5 with a slim build and short dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, gray and black sweatshirt and khaki pants.

According to a PCSD news release, Fimbres is also believed to be a suspect in the other robberies/thefts that happened at Circle K locations around southwest Tucson.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for reward, by text or phone to 88-CRIME, or online at 88CRIME.org.

