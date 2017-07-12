TUESDAY'S TAIL: Bailey and Fox - Tucson News Now

TUESDAY'S TAIL: Bailey and Fox

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Today we have two Tuesday's Tails: Bailey and Fox.

Bailey is a shy 3-year-old terrier mix at Pima Animal Care Center. He needs patience at a home to settle in. Bailey’s adoption fee is only $30 and he will come microchipped, vaccinated, and with a free vet visit voucher. A $17 license fee applies to all adult dogs.

Fox is a 7-year-old chow mix who was brought in as a stray. Fox is a sweet and gentle boy who would love a warm bed to curl up on. Fox is a member of PACC's senior whiskers club, which means his adoption fee is waived.  He also comes microchipped, vaccinated, and with a free vet visit voucher. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • PetsPet ConnectionMore>>

  • TUESDAY'S TAIL: Bailey and Fox

    TUESDAY'S TAIL: Bailey and Fox

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-07-12 19:25:07 GMT

    Today we have two Tuesday Tails, Bailey and Fox! 

    Today we have two Tuesday Tails, Bailey and Fox! 

  • Pet Pals: Nicholas

    Pet Pals: Nicholas

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:31 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:31:27 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    This week's Pet Pal is "Nicholas!" This 4-year-old Chow mix really needs to find his forever family.

    This week's Pet Pal is "Nicholas!" This 4-year-old Chow mix really needs to find his forever family.

  • Pima Co. Board of Supervisors approves changes to PACC fee ordinance

    Pima Co. Board of Supervisors approves changes to PACC fee ordinance

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 11:03 AM EDT2017-07-12 15:03:54 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    According to a Pima County news release, the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.   

    According to a Pima County news release, the revisions include new sheltering and veterinary care fees for Marana and Sahuarita residents, as well as updated wording throughout the ordinance.   

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Woman dies from tick-borne 'Bourbon virus'

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:44 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:44:21 GMT
    Tuesday, July 11 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-07-12 03:54:43 GMT

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

    Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

  • Huge iceberg breaks off of Antarctica

    Huge iceberg breaks off of Antarctica

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 6:15 AM EDT2017-07-12 10:15:19 GMT
    Wednesday, July 12 2017 1:06 PM EDT2017-07-12 17:06:46 GMT

    The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.

    The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and 5,800 square km. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.

    •   
Powered by Frankly