TUESDAY'S TAIL: Bailey and Fox

Today we have two Tuesday's Tails: Bailey and Fox.

Bailey is a shy 3-year-old terrier mix at Pima Animal Care Center. He needs patience at a home to settle in. Bailey’s adoption fee is only $30 and he will come microchipped, vaccinated, and with a free vet visit voucher. A $17 license fee applies to all adult dogs.

Fox is a 7-year-old chow mix who was brought in as a stray. Fox is a sweet and gentle boy who would love a warm bed to curl up on. Fox is a member of PACC's senior whiskers club, which means his adoption fee is waived. He also comes microchipped, vaccinated, and with a free vet visit voucher.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.