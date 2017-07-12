Casa Grande woman sentenced to life in prison for killing daughter

A Casa Grande woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her 13-year-old daughter on Christmas Day 2013 and trying to poison her other three children.

At a settlement conference Monday, July 10, in Pinal County Superior Court, Connie Villa pleaded guilty to first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of attempted murder, one count of kidnapping and four counts of child abuse.

Prosecutors say Villa called her ex-husband to her house to visit their children and then stabbed him in the back and shoulders. He survived and called police.

Villa gave small amounts of prescription pills to her three youngest children.

When her oldest child refused to take the pills, authorities say Villa sat on her and held her hands over the girl's mouth and nose until she suffocated.

