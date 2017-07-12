Casa Grande woman sentenced to life in prison for killing daughter

A Casa Grande woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her 13-year-old daughter on Christmas Day 2013 and trying to poison her other three children.
A Casa Grande woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her 13-year-old daughter on Christmas Day 2013 and trying to poison her other three children.
Angel Edward Fimbres Jr., 18, was booked into the Pima County Jail for two counts of armed robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, and one count of shoplifting.
Angel Edward Fimbres Jr., 18, was booked into the Pima County Jail for two counts of armed robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, and one count of shoplifting.
Part of a Phoenix landfill has been blocked off for investigators to be able to search for the body of Christine Mustafa, who has been missing for more than two months.
Part of a Phoenix landfill has been blocked off for investigators to be able to search for the body of Christine Mustafa, who has been missing for more than two months.
A Tucson man has a warning to anyone expecting an Amazon Prime Day package at their doorstep.
A Tucson man has a warning to anyone expecting an Amazon Prime Day package at their doorstep.
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon, and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.
An AMBER Alert was issued Monday afternoon, and Harnesberry and her children were found near Globe around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.