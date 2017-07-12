FIFE FIRE: Heavy air effort used to attack fire near Sunizona

Wildland fire crews are working to suppress a new blaze in Cochise County on Wednesday, July 12.

According to InciWeb, the Fife Fire is burning in dry brush and tall grasses about 15 miles northeast of Sunizona, just west of the Chiricahua National Monument.

The fire is estimated at 600 acres.

#FifeFire 600 acres - 15 mi NE Sunizona. Now moving into @CoronadoNF. Nearly a dozen aircraft ordered. pic.twitter.com/umUnaXqA4z — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 12, 2017

Heavy air support is being used against the fire, including five SEATS (Single Engine Air Tankers) and one Type 1 helicopter. Ground crews assigned to the fire number 100 and include three Type 2IA crews and one Type 2 crew.

The fire was reported on Tuesday night, July 11.

