FIFE FIRE: Heavy air effort used to attack fire near Sunizona

Even as hundreds of firefighters battle the massive Goodwin Fire south of Prescott, Arizonans' hearts and minds are looking back four years to those who died in the Yarnell Hill Fire.
A rugged section of brush-covered hills where 19 Arizona firefighters were killed in a 2013 wildfire was dedicated as a new state memorial park Tuesday.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
According to InciWeb, the Fife Fire is burning in dry brush and tall grasses about 15 miles northeast of Sunizona, just west of the Chiricahua National Monument.
The fire is burning in timber, brush, chaparral, and heavy downed timber left behind by the Nuttall Complex Fire in 2004.
The Brooklyn Fire near Black Canyon City is now at 32,804 acres burned and is 75 percent contained according to Fire Incident Commander John Pierson.
The Roach Fire started Friday, July 7. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
According to InciWeb, the Fife Fire is burning in dry brush and tall grasses about 15 miles northeast of Sunizona, just west of the Chiricahua National Monument.
A Casa Grande woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing her 13-year-old daughter on Christmas Day 2013 and trying to poison her other three children.
Today we have two Tuesday Tails, Bailey and Fox!
Angel Edward Fimbres Jr., 18, was booked into the Pima County Jail for two counts of armed robbery, one count of third-degree burglary, and one count of shoplifting.
Tamela Wilson’s parents said doctors didn’t initially know to test for the disease - the virus was only discovered in 2014 and not many cases have been identified. Wilson, 58, was only the fifth confirmed case.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The iceberg is one trillion metric tons and about 2,200 square miles. It will have no immediate effect on sea level.
The man was arrested after a police manhunt.
The man who recorded the rat said he was with his family eating what was a good burger when things took a turn.
The 2-year-old's mother said the wolf was considered a part of the family, which is why she didn't see the "complete dangers" of it.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
Gardendale police confirm three people were shot and killed Wednesday morning in the 4100 block of Willow Bend Drive.
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.
