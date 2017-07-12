Woman struck while lying in road dies

A Sierra Vista woman died after being struck by a vehicle while lying in a road on Saturday, July 8, police said.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 29-year-old Sarah Swearingen was taken to the Canyon Vista Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

The driver and a witness on scene said Swearingen was struck while lying in the road in the area of North Seventh Street and Charles Drive. She was wearing dark clothing, police said.

No charges will be filed against the driver.

