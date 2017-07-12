Police: Sierra Vista DUI suspect had 4 minors in car with her

Sierra Vista police arrested a woman for allegedly driving under the influence on Sunday, July 9. She had four minors with her in the vehicle, police say.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 31-year-old Jenna Suzanne Thames-Valenzuela was pulled over at about 2:27 a.m. in the area of Snyder Boulevard and Via Riata. She had five passengers: 19-year-old Breanna Valenzuela, and the four minors ranging in age from 18 months to 15 years old.

Thames-Valenzuela was booked into the Cochise County Jail on three counts of aggravated DUI, one count of extreme DUI and one count of DUI. Police say the threshold for an extreme DUI is a blood-alcohol content of 0.15 or higher.

Breanna Valenzuela was arrested for being under 21 with alcohol in her system, police said.

