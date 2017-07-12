Rep. McSally takes jab at Speaker's Lobby dress code

Rep. Martha McSally joined the raging debate about "appropriate attire" Wednesday.

McSally, R-Arizona, was highlighting the first responders in the state during a speech from the House floor.

Afterward, she brought up the fact her clothing would not be considered appropriate under the dress code for the House floor or the Speaker's lobby.

"Before I yield, I want to point out I'm standing here in my professional attire, which happens to be a sleeveless dress and open-toed shoes," McSally said.

The Speaker's lobby is the room near the House chamber reporters often use to interview lawmakers.

All our First Responders perform everyday acts of heroism but this one becomes Batman & greets kids in Sierra Vista in a Batmobile #newlevel pic.twitter.com/iyXTUNd0Lr — Martha McSally (@RepMcSally) July 12, 2017

The debate began last week after CBS News ran a story about the dress code.

According to the story, men are required to wear suit jackets and ties while women can't wear sleeveless blouses or dresses, sneakers or open-toed shoes.

"These rules are far from clear cut and there are no visible signs defining them," CBS News wrote in the report. "They are also not enforced on the Senate side of the Capitol."

One reporter told CBS News she was turned away from the Speaker's lobby because she was wearing a sleeveless dress.

"Forced to improvise, she ripped out pages from her notebook and stuffed them into her dress's shoulder openings to create sleeves," according to CBS News. "An officer who's tasked with enforcing rules said her creative concoction still was not acceptable."

