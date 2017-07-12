Big donation for Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out - Tucson News Now

Big donation for Salvation Army's Operation Chill Out

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Salvation Army) (Source: Salvation Army)
(Source: Salvation Army) (Source: Salvation Army)
Mrs. Arizona Rachelle Youngberg (Source: Salvation Army) Mrs. Arizona Rachelle Youngberg (Source: Salvation Army)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Mrs. Arizona Rachelle Youngberg, donated 65 cases of water to The Salvation Army for "Operation Chill Out."

Interested in donating?  

Click here for more information and donate.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly