Community schools program gets more money

The Community Schools Program will get $710,000 a year for the next three years.

That means in total for those three years the program will receive over $2 million. The renewed gr ant program will run for a total of five years, including the two previous years.



For those last two years, the program worked only with high school students, but for the next three years, they will start working with middles schools in Tucson.



This past year, the program involved eight Tucson high schools. They were able to help more than 4,500 students, including helping the students with college planning, tutoring, career skills, and filling out financial aid paperwork.



The goal of the program is to increase the graduation rates in Tucson. The group told Tucson News Now, the preliminary data shows the eight schools that the program helped, had a graduation rate increase by about three percent.

The program also has a mission of helping families with supportive services.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.