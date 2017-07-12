Community schools program gets more money - Tucson News Now

Community schools program gets more money

By Kevin Adger, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Community Schools Program will get $710,000 a year for the next three years.

That means in total for those three years the program will receive over $2 million. The renewed grant program will run for a total of five years, including the two previous years.
 
For those last two years, the program worked only with high school students, but for the next three years, they will start working with middles schools in Tucson.
 
This past year, the program involved eight Tucson high schools. They were able to help more than 4,500 students, including helping the students with college planning, tutoring, career skills, and filling out financial aid paperwork.
 
The goal of the program is to increase the graduation rates in Tucson. The group told Tucson News Now, the preliminary data shows the eight schools that the program helped, had a graduation rate increase by about three percent.

The program also has a mission of helping families with supportive services.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County votes for added D-M protections

    Pima County votes for added D-M protections

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 01:34:31 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Encroachment is caused when high density development is built in areas that are contrary to the base mission, which at present, is the A-10. 

    Encroachment is caused when high density development is built in areas that are contrary to the base mission, which at present, is the A-10. 

  • Tucson man celebrating 102nd birthday with FB likes, shares

    Tucson man celebrating 102nd birthday with FB likes, shares

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:59:44 GMT
    Roberto Gomez Lowe (Source: Family photo)Roberto Gomez Lowe (Source: Family photo)

    Roberto Gomez Lowe was born on July 8, 1915 in Tubac, Arizona. He has 7 kids, 17 grandkids, 32 great grandkids, and 18 great-great grandchildren. He was married to his wife for 71 years when she passed away in 2010.  

    Roberto Gomez Lowe was born on July 8, 1915 in Tubac, Arizona. He has 7 kids, 17 grandkids, 32 great grandkids, and 18 great-great grandchildren. He was married to his wife for 71 years when she passed away in 2010.  

  • Community schools program gets more money

    Community schools program gets more money

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:44:32 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The renewed grant program will run for a total of five years, including the two previous years.

    The renewed grant program will run for a total of five years, including the two previous years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly