Tucson man celebrating 102nd birthday with FB likes, shares

A Tucson man is celebrating a milestone of a birthday. Roberto Gomez Lowe turned 102 years old on Saturday, July 8 and he's getting birthday wishes from strangers around the country.

Gomez Lowe was born on July 8, 1915 in Tubac, Arizona. He has 7 kids, 17 grandkids, 32 great grandkids, and 18 great-great grandchildren. He was married to his wife for 71 years when she passed away in 2010.

Gomez Lowe moved to Tucson in 1950 and was well known as a hardworking rancher and having race horses.

KOLD News 13's Dan Marries posted a picture of Gomez Lowe, snapped by one of his granddaughters, asking for 102 likes and shares on Facebook. Strangers from around the country, even from other countries, have surpassed his request by the thousands.

Gomez Lowe's granddaughter, Cerina Lowe says he's still going strong at 102, "My grandpa stays active and loves his wine, beer and the Diamondbacks. From what he tells us, those are the three keys to living a long and happy life!"

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.