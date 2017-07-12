Tucson man celebrating 102nd birthday with FB likes, shares - Tucson News Now

Tucson man celebrating 102nd birthday with FB likes, shares

Roberto Gomez Lowe (Source: Family photo) Roberto Gomez Lowe (Source: Family photo)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson man is celebrating a milestone of a birthday. Roberto Gomez Lowe turned 102 years old on Saturday, July 8 and he's getting birthday wishes from strangers around the country. 

Gomez Lowe was born on July 8, 1915 in Tubac, Arizona. He has 7 kids, 17 grandkids, 32 great grandkids, and 18 great-great grandchildren. He was married to his wife for 71 years when she passed away in 2010. 

Gomez Lowe moved to Tucson in 1950 and was well known as a hardworking rancher and having race horses. 

KOLD News 13's Dan Marries posted a picture of Gomez Lowe, snapped by one of his granddaughters, asking for 102 likes and shares on Facebook. Strangers from around the country, even from other countries, have surpassed his request by the thousands. 

Gomez Lowe's granddaughter, Cerina Lowe says he's still going strong at 102, "My grandpa stays active and loves his wine, beer and the Diamondbacks. From what he tells us, those are the three keys to living a long and happy life!" 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County votes for added D-M protections

    Pima County votes for added D-M protections

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-07-13 01:34:31 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Encroachment is caused when high density development is built in areas that are contrary to the base mission, which at present, is the A-10. 

    Encroachment is caused when high density development is built in areas that are contrary to the base mission, which at present, is the A-10. 

  • Tucson man celebrating 102nd birthday with FB likes, shares

    Tucson man celebrating 102nd birthday with FB likes, shares

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:59:44 GMT
    Roberto Gomez Lowe (Source: Family photo)Roberto Gomez Lowe (Source: Family photo)

    Roberto Gomez Lowe was born on July 8, 1915 in Tubac, Arizona. He has 7 kids, 17 grandkids, 32 great grandkids, and 18 great-great grandchildren. He was married to his wife for 71 years when she passed away in 2010.  

    Roberto Gomez Lowe was born on July 8, 1915 in Tubac, Arizona. He has 7 kids, 17 grandkids, 32 great grandkids, and 18 great-great grandchildren. He was married to his wife for 71 years when she passed away in 2010.  

  • Community schools program gets more money

    Community schools program gets more money

    Wednesday, July 12 2017 8:44 PM EDT2017-07-13 00:44:32 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    The renewed grant program will run for a total of five years, including the two previous years.

    The renewed grant program will run for a total of five years, including the two previous years.

    •   
Powered by Frankly