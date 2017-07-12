APP EXTRA: Land With No Name, part 2

Tucked away in the middle of a desert near Tucson is The Land with No Name: Sanctuary for Homeless Sculpture.

The desert landscape promotes a completely unique habitat for the unique pieces of art.

Not only are sculptures placed throughout the 25-acre tract of land, but the co-founders also offer classes, workshops and consider this a gathering space for the community.

Tucson News Now took a tour with founders Ted Springer and Kate Hodges to find a little more about this one-of-a-kind place.

This is second part of our three-part mini documentary. You can see part 1 HERE and part 3 HERE.

For guided tours or more information, check out their website www.thelandwithnoname.net or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thelandwithnoname.

