HEADS UP: 1-19 on and off ramps at Ajo Way closing Wednesday

By Monica Grimaldo, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Transportation is getting ready to start letting drivers use the new Ajo Way bridge over Interstate 19, but that means there will be some travel restrictions.

Beginning Wednesday, July 12, I-19 will be reduced to one lane in each direction, from one mile north of Ajo Way to one mile south.

The I-19 on- and off-ramps at Ajo Way will close at 9 p.m. Both the southbound on-ramp and the northbound off-ramp are scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Friday, July 14. In addition, the traffic signals at Ajo Way will be turned off at these times as well. 

Law enforcement will direct traffic while the signals are off.

"Crews are replacing the current bridge with a wider bridge that will include a single-point urban interchange, which uses a single set of traffic signals to control traffic entering and exiting I-19," said ADOT in a recent news release. "The project, which is expected to continue through summer 2018 also includes new ramps and walls to reduce noise to adjacent neighborhoods and commercial areas."

The southbound off-ramp and the northbound on-ramp are scheduled to remain closed until late August.

During those ramp closures, drivers are encouraged to use the ramps at 29th Street or Irvington Road.

For more information on the Ajo Interchange Project, CLICK HERE.

