Hundreds gather to honor teen who died after drowning incident

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) Sad news, Tucson News Now has learned that 18-year-old Victoria Arias has died.

Several hundred people gathered inside the gym at San Miguel High School Wednesday night, July 12 to remember the life of Victoria Arias, who died after drowning in a family pool.

The teen had been taken to a local hospital after the incident on the southwest side on Monday morning, July 10.

"Victoria was the person in our class that always had a smile on her face. She was a person who had an awesome heart," said Jerhaldy Torres, a close friend.

They both graduated from San Miguel High School in May. Torres said it was a close knit graduating class of 70 students, all of whom were shocked to hear the news.

"We love her. I mean she's not physically here but we know where she's at," Torres said.

Her former principal calls her a humble leader, who was very involved during her time at San Miguel High School.

"She just kind of crosses your path and reminds you of why you're here why you do what you do, because of the smile and the warmth that radiates from her."

She was member of the National Honor Society, was a part of the mariachi, played volleyball, and acted.

"Very loving and very caring. Someone that's there at drop of a hat to help others. She has touched so many lives along the way," Torres said.

Which is why friends and school staff say it's not a surprise to see just how many people showed up to honor her life and say their goodbyes..

"She's going to live in our hearts forever," Torres said.

According to the Drexel Heights Fire District, she was found at the bottom of the pool by her parents.

"They did CPR on her until paramedics arrived," the DHFD said in a news release. "With continued CPR, paramedics transported her to St. Mary’s hospital where she was admitted."

Victoria's parents said she is a strong lap swimmer, who would swim almost daily and had no medical concerns.

There is a GoFundMe account set up to help out the Arias family: https://www.gofundme.com/victoria-arias-memorial-service

