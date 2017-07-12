UPDATE: Missing children found safe

Both 8-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez and 9-year-old Micaela Gutierrez have been found safe, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.

The two were found walking on the south side of Tucson by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, according to Sgt. Dugan.

Tucson Police are thanking everyone who shared the information to help locate these two.

LOCATED! Alfredo & Micaela were located walking on the south side of town by @PimaSheriff. Thanks to all who helped share this info. pic.twitter.com/4LXBx8dvRo — Sergeant Pete Dugan (@SgtDugan) July 13, 2017

