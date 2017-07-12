UPDATE: Missing children found safe - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Missing children found safe

By Tucson News Now Staff
8yr old Alfredo Gutierrez & 9yr old Micaela Gutierrez (Source: Tucson Police Department) 8yr old Alfredo Gutierrez & 9yr old Micaela Gutierrez (Source: Tucson Police Department)
Both 8-year-old Alfredo Gutierrez and 9-year-old Micaela Gutierrez have been found safe, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.  

The two were found walking on the south side of Tucson by the Pima County Sheriff's Department, according to Sgt. Dugan. 

Tucson Police are thanking everyone who shared the information to help locate these two. 

