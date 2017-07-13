Fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Broadway and Jessica

Tucson police on scene of fatal crash. (Source: Tucson News Now)

The Tucson Police Department is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the east side near Broadway and Jessica, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with Tucson Police.

Westbound Broadway from Jessica to Mann is closed, according to Sgt. Dugan.

HAPPENING NOW: @Tucson_Police are at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on east side near Broadway & Jessica @Tucson_Police pic.twitter.com/j6GQjqFpez — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 13, 2017

Traffic Detectives are on the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

