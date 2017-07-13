Fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Broadway and Jessica - Tucson News Now

Fatal crash involving a pedestrian near Broadway and Jessica

By Tucson News Now Staff
Tucson police on scene of fatal crash. (Source: Tucson News Now) Tucson police on scene of fatal crash. (Source: Tucson News Now)
(Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps) (Source: Tucson Police Department/Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Police Department is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on the east side near Broadway and Jessica, according to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman with Tucson Police. 

Westbound Broadway from Jessica to Mann is closed, according to Sgt. Dugan. 

Traffic Detectives are on the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. 

