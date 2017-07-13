Lightning may have contributed to burning wires in mobile home fire

Residents that live in the home will be staying with relatives tonight.
Residents that live in the home will be staying with relatives tonight.
Westbound Broadway from Jessica to Mann is closed, according to Sgt. Dugan. Traffic Detectives are on the scene.
Westbound Broadway from Jessica to Mann is closed, according to Sgt. Dugan. Traffic Detectives are on the scene.
It was hard to miss on Wednesday night, all the lightning, thunder and RAIN!!
It was hard to miss on Wednesday night, all the lightning, thunder and RAIN!!
"We agreed upon a lump sum and it was fairly close to what they owed," Tucson City Court Administrator Christopher Hale explained, telling Tucson News Now they settled on a payment of roughly 70 percent of the total cost.
"We agreed upon a lump sum and it was fairly close to what they owed," Tucson City Court Administrator Christopher Hale explained, telling Tucson News Now they settled on a payment of roughly 70 percent of the total cost.
Several hundred people gathered on Wednesday night, July 12 to remember the life of Victoria Arias, who died after drowning in a family pool.
Several hundred people gathered on Wednesday night, July 12 to remember the life of Victoria Arias, who died after drowning in a family pool.
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.
A graphic and disturbing video that appears to show a young woman being sexually and physically assaulted in South Mississippi has been spreading across social media.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.