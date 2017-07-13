Lightning may have contributed to burning wires in mobile home fire

Lightning from the monsoon storms may have contributed to a fire at a mobile home in the 2700 block of West Los Reales, according to the Drexel Heights Fire District.

Smoke was coming from smoldering wires under the floor of the mobile home. A lightning strike nearby could have led to the burned wires, stated the DHFD.

The family has been displaced due to smoke and damage from tearing up the floor to get to the wires. They declined assistance from the Red Cross, stating they would be staying with family who lived next door.

