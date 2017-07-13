SB: Sunnyside Jrs. win 2nd of needed seven

The Sunnyside Senior Girls begin West Regional play in Montana on Friday, July 18 (Photo courtesy: Sunnyside Little League).

The Sunnyside Little League Softball (District 12) teams are finding success and failure this month on the state tournament level.

The Sunnyside Juniors beat Clarendon (District 3) 12-1 Wednesday night in Queen Creek (District 14) but have an uphill climb to get back to Oro Valley for the annual West Regionals hosted at Arthur Pack Park.

Sunnyside lost to the host Queen Creek Heat 13-8 on Monday to fall into the Elimination bracket.

They eliminated Tucson Mountain in their first Elimination game on Tuesday and play Coolidge Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Sunnyside must win five more games (in four days) to take the state tournament and advance to the West Regionals.

If they can pull it off it would be a miraculous feat of seven straight win over six days.

The Seniors hosting the Arizona state tournament at Mission Manor Park advanced earlier this week to the West Regionals with a 12-2 win over Blythe (District 9).

The Sunnyside Senior girls went 3-0 in the tournament.

The West Regionals will be held in Missoula, Montana. Sunnyside opens play against Northern California on Friday, July 18 at 4:45 p.m.

Meanwhile the Sunnyside Majors Softball team was eliminated from the state tournament Wednesday night with a 6-1 loss to Casa Grande in the Elimination bracket final.

The Majors squad won three straight games to get to the semifinals but was knocked out with back-to-back losses to the host Queen Creek Heat and Casa Grande.

