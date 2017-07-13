TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Residents that live in the home will be staying with relatives tonight.
Residents that live in the home will be staying with relatives tonight.
Westbound Broadway from Jessica to Mann is closed, according to Sgt. Dugan. Traffic Detectives are on the scene.
Westbound Broadway from Jessica to Mann is closed, according to Sgt. Dugan. Traffic Detectives are on the scene.
It was hard to miss on Wednesday night, all the lightning, thunder and RAIN!!
It was hard to miss on Wednesday night, all the lightning, thunder and RAIN!!
"We agreed upon a lump sum and it was fairly close to what they owed," Tucson City Court Administrator Christopher Hale explained, telling Tucson News Now they settled on a payment of roughly 70 percent of the total cost.
"We agreed upon a lump sum and it was fairly close to what they owed," Tucson City Court Administrator Christopher Hale explained, telling Tucson News Now they settled on a payment of roughly 70 percent of the total cost.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.
The security issue was caused by an error involving an insecure setting on a cloud server.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.
Authorities with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office in Pensacola, Florida have confirmed Kenneth Lever - the man wanted for murdering three people this morning in Gardendale - is dead. Officials say he committed suicide in the parking lot of a Navy Federal Credit Union in Pensacola this afternoon.
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.
The search for a missing Albany child with autism ended in tragedy Wednesday after nearly 24 hours of searching.