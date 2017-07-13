TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Good morning!

TOP STORIES

1. Lightning may have contributed to burning wires in mobile home fire

Tucson Fire crews say a nearby lightning strike could be the cause of a fire in a mobile home in the 2700 block of West Los Reales.

Smoke was coming from smoldering wires under the floor of the mobile home.

The family has been displaced due to smoke and damage from tearing up the floor to get to the wires.

2. Top parking perpetrator pays up after investigation

Hertz Rent A Car paid its parking debt to the city of Tucson after a Tucson News Now investigation.

"I think they realized they had an obligation so they wanted to do the right thing," said City Court Administrator Christopher Hale.

Tucson News Now first raised the conflict to Hertz's corporate office in May.

3. ONLY ON KOLD: Appeals court rules PCSD search policy unconstitutional

Pima County has decided to stop fighting a case in which an appeals court ruled that the Pima County Sheriff's Department had an unconstitutional policy.

In 2013 Rob Larson and his wife were awoken from sleep, handcuffed, and kept in custody while deputies investigated a 9-1-1 call that claimed there was screaming and shots fired at their home.

The caller had a history of mental illness and phony 911 calls.

Two weeks ago an appeals court ruled their constitutional rights were violated.

Since the county isn't fighting the case, the Larsons will get over $1 million.

HAPPENING TODAY

Emily Stevens, a nurse living in Tucson and charged in a Sexual assault case involving seven children, is expected to be in court.

Stevens and Rashel Brandon are both charged with several felony child sex charges.

Doctor James Kohut is also charged in the case. He's pleaded not guilty to several child sex charges.



WEATHER

Afternoon and evening storms are possible, and some may be severe with gusts over 60mph and small hail.

The general flow of storms will be moving form east-to-west.

The high today is expected to be near 100 degrees.

