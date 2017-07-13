Bear sightings prompt warning ahead of public's return to Santa Catalinas

The City of Douglas has officially raised the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21.
Police and fire officials have closed a road in Marana after a gas line broke. The break occurred at about 8:40 Thursday morning, after construction crews severed the line.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the family of bears seen in Summerhaven may have been displaced by the Burro Fire.
The Burro Fire was reported on Friday, June 30, near Redington Road's Milepost 7.
According to InciWeb, the Fife Fire is burning in dry brush and tall grasses about 15 miles northeast of Sunizona, just west of the Chiricahua National Monument.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
The man accidentally locked himself in the room connected to the ATM while fixing the door lock.
The Observer reported that Wahlberg left a $2,000 tip for an $82.60 meal.
He was experiencing dehydration and was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The mountain lion may have thought it was jumping into a cave or reacting to its reflection, animal trackers say.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
The space was complete with a bed, stove and even a poster on the wall, but also a lot of trash.
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.
U.S. prosecutors have charged more than 400 people with taking part in health care fraud schemes that totaled $1.3 billion in false billing.
