Bear sightings prompt warning ahead of public's return to Santa Catalinas

These bears were seen in Summerhaven on Wednesday, July 12. (Source: Arizona Game and Fish Department)

People planning on heading up to Mt. Lemmon this weekend are being warned to be "bear aware" because of the presence of a mother bear and two cubs.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the family of bears was seen on Wednesday, July 12, in Summerhaven.

Their presence is possibly a result of being displaced by the Burro Fire, which has been burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains since June 30 and caused the precautionary evacuation of Summerhaven and other mountain areas.

Residents and employees of mountain businesses were allowed to return to the evacuated areas on Monday, July 10. Catalina Highway will be reopened to the general public on Friday, July 14.

The Game and Fish news release said the bears appear to be unafraid of people. All bears are potentially dangerous, but a mother bear with cubs "can be quite dangerous," Regional Supervisor Raul Vega said in the release.

"We would expect some displacement of bears by the Burro Fire, but these bears and others should not be fed out of sympathy, nor approached or photographed too closely," Vega said.

There have been eight bear sightings in the Catalinas since June 11, in areas ranging from Rose Canyon Lake to Ski Valley. It is unknown if the same bears have been seen multiple times.

Campers and hikers should secure garbage can lids. Campers should store food in locking "bear boxes" provided at campgrounds and should not take food into tents overnight. Campers should wash up and change clothes after preparing food.

Hikers should change their route to avoid contact with a bear seen at a distance. If approached by a bear, discourage contact by standing upright, waving your arms overhead, making loud noises, throwing objects and giving the animal an opportunity to leave. If it does not leave, calmly back away while facing the bear. Never run away or play dead. If attacked, fight back.

Report any bear sighting immediately by calling 623-236-7201.

