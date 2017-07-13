Marana intersection back open after gas line break

A road in Marana is back open after a gas line break.

Ref the gas line break. The roadway is now open in all directions. Thank you for your patience. — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) July 13, 2017

The break occurred at about 8:40 Thursday morning, after construction crews severed the line, Marana Police Department Sergeant Chriswell Scott said. The gas line break happened at the intersection of Tangerine Road and Camino de Oeste.

MPD officers working gas line break @Tangerine/Cmo de Oeste. No injuries. Tangerine closed between Migitty and Cmo de Manana. NWFD on-scene. pic.twitter.com/wfIIsqjXJW — Sgt. Chriswell Scott (@MPDSgtScott) July 13, 2017

Northwest Fire District officials responded to the scene, along with Marana Police, and roads were closed in the area for less than an hour. Tangerine Road was closed between North Migitty Lane and Camino de Manana.

Southwest Gas officials worked to fix the break, and no injuries were reported in this incident.

