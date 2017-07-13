Sahuarita to receive $3 million for SAMTEC Manufacturing Project

Last week Sahuarita officials received word that they have received a $3 million grant from the Economic Development Administration (EDA).

According to a Town of Sahuarita news release, the grant will be used to establish the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center (SAMTEC), which will house several businesses with the intent of establishing a small business innovation, research, and technology cluster.

“We’re excited to move forward with this project,” Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy said. “It’s the kind of thing that will help move things in a direction that will be pleasing to residents, and help make Sahuarita an even better place to live, find a career or start a business.”

According to Murphy, this new project promises to put Sahuarita 'on the map'. Attracting new industries and employment opportunities for residents, and making the town an even more attractive location for service industry businesses to locate, as well as supply amenities for Sahuarita residents.

SAMTEC with allow Hydronalix, a maritime robotics company, and Control Vision, an optical sensor and control systems company, to expand their existing Sahuarita-area operations. The town anticipates that SAMTEC will attract supply chain service providers in support of these resident companies. According to estimates, the project is expected to create 75 new jobs, retain 31 jobs and generate $500,000 in private investment.

The project addresses the needs identified in Sahuarita’s Blueprint for Economic Prosperity and Growth Strategic Plan, which recommends investing in current employment centers, generating jobs commensurate with skills and education of residents and diversifying Sahuarita’s economy.

This grant joins other awards toward the completion of SAMTEC in recent years. In 2016, the town received $165,000 from the Freeport McMoRan Foundation for SAMTEC, and in 2015 the Arizona Commerce Authority provided a Rural Economic Development Grant for the sewer extension required for the project site.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.