Shuttle Service to continue in Sabino Canyon

Shuttle service will continue in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, on the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest.

An amendment to the special use permit of the current operator, Sabino Canyon Tours, Inc. provides for shuttle service to continue until midnight on June 30, 2018. The permit has been amended in order to provide for continued shuttle service operations in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area while the forest completes the competitive process to issue a new authorization for the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area Shuttle System.

The District recently prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA), draft Decision Notice (DN) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area Shuttle System. This decision provides for operation and maintenance of a shuttle system within the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, and is the first step toward implementing a competitive process for a shuttle service.

On June 19, a legal notice was published in the newspaper of record, the Arizona Daily Star, opening a 45-day objection period.

This objection period is only open to those who submitted written comments regarding the proposed project during the scoping or 30-day public comment period. Those who did not submit written comments regarding the proposed project during the scoping or 30-day public comment period have no standing to file an objection.

Once any objections are reviewed, a final decision will be issued and the Forest Service will solicit proposals.

