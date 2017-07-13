Shuttle Service to continue in Sabino Canyon

They arrived to find 57-year-old Jerome Vincent Smith on the road with obvious signs of trauma. Shortly after emergency crews arrived at the scene, Smith was pronounced dead.
Storms developing later Thursday afternoon may be severe with damaging gusts of over 60 mph possible. Flash flooding, hail, and frequent lightning will also be possible
The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions at Lordsburg, NM due to blowing dust.
According to a town of Sahuarita news release, the grant will be used to establish the Sahuarita Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center (SAMTEC), which will house several businesses with the intent of establishing a small business innovation, research, and technology cluster.
The city of Douglas has officially raised the legal age to purchase tobacco to 21.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
Two employees at an Evansville clinic have been charged in connection with what authorities are calling the "largest healthcare fraud takedown in U.S. history."
Three people are now charged with Kidnapping and Sexual Battery for an assault at a Gulfport home that was captured on Facebook Live. It happened late Tuesday night at a home on 7th Ave.
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.
