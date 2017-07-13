Donations aid Discovery Garden project at the library

Donations from the Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista and the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library will help fund a project to create a shaded outdoor space for programming and an educational xeriscape garden area at the library.

The Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista presented its donation of $9,000 to the library on Thursday, July 6. This will add to the $10,000 contributed by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library to fund the Discovery Garden project. The project includes the construction of a small stage and shade structure in the grassy area outside of the library’s Mona Bishop Room.

“We’re now getting over 11,000 people a year for programs here at the library, so we can really use the additional space to host activities,” Leisure and Library Services Director Victoria Yarbrough says.

At Thursday’s presentation, Kiwanis Club of Sierra Vista President Ray Bouchard said the club has been looking for a worthy project to fund. The idea of bringing children outdoors for library programs appealed to the club.

“Kids need healthy, fresh air, and outside activities at the library,” Bouchard said.

The project also includes the construction of a xeriscape garden and passive rainwater harvesting system outside the library. The garden will feature informational plaques to share how residents can put these techniques into action at their own properties. The Discovery Garden project is expected to be completed in September.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.