Blowing dust closes I-10 in both directions near Lordsburg, NM

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions at Lordsburg, NM due to blowing dust. Traffic has been diverted onto US-70.

NOW: There is blowing dust near the border with New Mexico and beyond. Do not drive in blowing dust. #PullAsideStayAlive #AZtraffic https://t.co/604xdbWupn — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 13, 2017

Drivers are encouraged to pull aside and stay alive, and not to drive in blowing dust.

We've had a report of blowing dust on I-10 near San Simon w/very low visibility. Please use caution! #pullasidestayalive #azwx — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 13, 2017

No word yet on when the area will reopen.

