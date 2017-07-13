Blowing dust closes I-10 in both directions near Lordsburg, NM - Tucson News Now

By Tucson News Now Staff
LORDSBURG, NM (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that Interstate 10 is shut down in both directions at Lordsburg, NM due to blowing dust.  Traffic has been diverted onto US-70.  

Drivers are encouraged to pull aside and stay alive, and not to drive in blowing dust. 

No word yet on when the area will reopen. 

