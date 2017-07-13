Road to Mount Lemmon to reopen to public at 8 a.m. Friday

After more than a week, the public will be allowed to head back up to Mount Lemmon starting at 8 a.m. Friday, July 14.

Restrictions on travel were put in place earlier this month after the Burro Fire threatened the area.

With the fire 95 percent contained and no longer a threat to the area, the public can head back up to try to cool down this weekend. The road reopened to residents on Monday, July 10.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking drivers to be extra cautious as there will be fire fighters and vehicles in the area.

The U.S. Forest Service said there are still fire restrictions and advised residents to keep an eye out for wildlife and severe weather.

The KOLD News 13 weather team has issued an Action Day for every day this weekend as monsoon storms are expected to blow into southern Arizona. An Action Day is called any time we think the weather is going to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

Wildlife officials were forced to issue a warning after mother bear and two cubs were spotted in the area.

According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the family of bears was seen in Summerhaven on Wednesday, July 12.

Their presence is possibly a result of being displaced by the Burro Fire, which has been burning in the Santa Catalina Mountains since June 30.

The U.S. Forest Service said they expect a large number of visitors to head up to Mount Lemmon this weekend.

"Although some rain has fallen in isolated areas of the Forest, most areas are dry, and campfires are prohibited," the U.S. Forest Service said in a news release.

They issued the following tips for a safe and enjoyable weekend outing:

Be cautious when entering burned areas. Watch out for weakened or downed trees, burned-out stump holes and other debris.

Check weather forecasts and seek shelter in buildings or vehicles during storms. You can download the Tucson News Now First Alert weather app HERE. Avoid low-lying areas, washes and stream channels, which can become flooded without warning.

Be a good neighbor and recognize quiet time, which begins at 10 p.m. Pitch tents in areas that are well-drained while avoiding low spots.

Bring plenty of drinking water, as not all areas have potable water.

Remove any trash and do not litter.

The Coronado National Forest is under stage 2 fire restrictions. Until rescinded, the following are prohibited:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, charcoal, coal, or wood stove fire, including within a developed recreation site, or improved site.

Using an explosive.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

Operating or using any equipment powered by an internal combustion engine, except motor vehicles.

Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Discharging a firearm, air rifle or gas gun, except while engaged in a lawful hunt.

Operating motor vehicles off National Forest System roads. This is includes cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles and ATVs.

Fireworks are prohibited year-round on all National Forest lands.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.