TPD: Man killed in crash involving a pedestrian identified

The Tucson Police Department has released the name of the man that was killed in a crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday night, July 12.

According to a TPD news release, at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday officers with the Operations Division East and the Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene in the 6600 block of East Broadway Boulevard. They arrived to find 57-year-old Jerome Vincent Smith on the road with obvious signs of trauma.

Shortly after emergency crews arrived at the scene, Smith was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the TPD Traffic Investigations Unit took over the investigation. They learned that a vehicle traveling westbound on East Broadway Boulevard heading toward Jessica Avenue hit the man who had stepped off the center median and into westbound traffic.

According to the TPD release the driver tried to stop before hitting the man, but was not able to. He was not inside a crosswalk when he entered the roadway.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing, according to TPD.

No citations have been issued at this time and anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call 88-CRIME.

