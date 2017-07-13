Sahuarita PD: Shooting suspect arrested

The Sahuarita Police Department has identified and arrested the suspect in a Saturday, July 8 shooting incident.

Jesus Rodriquez was released from a Tucson hospital on Thursday, July 13 and was immediately taken into custody, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.

He has been booked into the Pima County Jail and faces the following charges: two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault, weapons violations, and criminal damage.

According to SPD his arrest is in relation to the July 8 shooting that took place before midnight in the Taco Bell parking lot in the 700 block of West Sahuarita Road.

The two victims, have been identified and contacted by SPD, one of those victims was shot and is recovering at a Tucson hospital.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sahuarita Police Department tip line at (520) 445-7847. Tips can be left anonymously, but callers are welcome to leave their contact information in the event that investigators have further questions.

