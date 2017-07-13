Alfred Angelo bridal shops closing doors forever, including one in Tucson

According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing tonight forever.

News came out late Thursday, July 13, the company is declaring bankruptcy and closing its stores.

That includes the shop at 4336 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.

Customers have until 8 p.m. tonight to pick up any merchandise.

After that, they will be referred to a bankruptcy attorney.

