Alfred Angelo bridal shops closing doors forever, including one in Tucson

Road information for Cochise County as of 6:20 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
The Department of Interior has named 24 national monuments that could lose their status under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.
According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing tonight forever, including the one in Tucson.
Jesus Rodriquez was released from a Tucson hospital on Thursday, July 13 and was immediately taken into custody, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
After more than a week, the public will be allowed to head back up to Mount Lemmon starting at 8 a.m. Friday, July 14.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.
A class action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Jackson on Thursday on behalf of thousands of people incarcerated in Mississippi jails and their families and friends against Global Tel Link Corp.
Verizon said that the personal information of six million users has leaked online, according to CNN Money.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
Two people have been criminally charged in connection to a federal investigation that allegedly defrauded the federal government in hundreds of millions of dollars.
It was something he never expected to happen after spending a casual afternoon playing in the water with his family in the marshes of Biloxi four years ago, but it quickly became something that forever altered the course of his life.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
