Ever driven on Bassealein Road? One woman has

It's not Jessica Simpson's epic Chicken of the Sea gaffe, but it's close.

A tweet by @ColeWorld239 features a woman named Morgan trying to pronounce the name of a pretty well-known road in Tempe, Arizona.

The road's tongue-twisting name? Baseline, like "base-line."

Morgan's pronunciation was just a bit off. She said it "base-a-lien," like Vaseline, but with a b.

@ColeWorld239's tweet has been shared and liked thousands of time since it was posted Monday, July 10.

For a little more fun, we added Simpson's chicken or tuna rant below.

