Nogales Fire ready for monsoon

The wash near Western Avenue can be a very active and dangerous place for first responders, but they are prepared for it.
The Department of Interior has named 24 national monuments that could lose their status under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump.
Road information for Cochise County as of 6:20 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing tonight forever, including the one in Tucson.
Jesus Rodriquez was released from a Tucson hospital on Thursday, July 13 and was immediately taken into custody, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
The eels, which are actually hagfish, are considered a delicacy in Korea. Some of the ells were alive on the highway, trying to slither to safety.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.
Family members have identified five of their loved ones killed in the military crash in Leflore County. Fathers, heartbroken, trying to hold back tears, spoke of their sons now known as fallen heroes.
First responders are heading to the scene of a downed plane near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
The Greenville Police Department said a woman is dead after a shooting in a downtown Greenville parking garage.
Three people have been found dead inside a vehicle linked to a deadly shooting in downtown Greenville on Thursday.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
