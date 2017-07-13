Nogales Fire ready for monsoon

The wash near Western Avenue can be a very active and dangerous place for first responders. They told Tucson News Now that the wash floods most of the time during a heavy rain.



Nogales Fire Department crews tell us they see mattresses, refrigerators, propane tanks and other items in the wash. They say that debris, along with the fast moving water, can become a challenge for fire rescue crews.

Emergency crews rarely ever go inside the wash, stating it is way too risky. So they stage at bridges along the washes that way they can throw a rope or something for a person to grab on to. Crews can then reel that person to safety.

