Surveillance video shows man taking gun from Tucson gun shop

A Tucson gun shop near Gr ant and Oracle Road is using social media to release surveillance video and pictures of someone stealing a special edition firearm worth more than $500.

Owner of Climag's gun shop, Ben Mcmahon, said the two men seen in the pictures came into his store Monday, July 10 and "worked together" to steal a Ruger 10/22 Charger, a type of semi-automatic pistol.

"It's very upsetting," said owner of Climags gun shop near Grant & Oracle. He says two men worked together on this. Here's part of the video pic.twitter.com/YzYb7E5fDx — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) July 14, 2017

"They kind of stood around with money in hand ready to make a purchase, it seemed, coming in for just that one item," said Mcmahon. "Four minutes later, they were gone and out the door."

In the video, you can see one of the men, seen wearing a plaid shirt and a dark colored baseball cap and glasses, picks up the gun and moves to several different spots around the store before taking it out the door.

"They came in and wanted to make the purchase and said 'We don't have enough money, I need to go back out to the car and grab some more cash'," said Mcmahon. "Then they drove away."

Mcmahon said the incident is being investigated by the Tucson Police Department.

In addition, he said he's offering a special reward for anyone with information.

"It's very upsetting that it happened," said Mcmahon. "If you're a bad guy you're going to get caught. That's the bottom line."

If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call Tucson Police or Climag's gun shop at 520-884-4848.

