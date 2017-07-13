Surveillance video shows man taking gun from Tucson gun shop

Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money.
A Tucson gun shop near Grant and Oracle Road is using social media to release surveillance video and pictures of someone stealing a special edition firearm worth more than $500.
Jesus Rodriquez was released from a Tucson hospital on Thursday, July 13 and was immediately taken into custody, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
The woman accused of kidnapping her three children from a Tucson-area home early Monday, July 10, has been extradited back to Pima County.
Police said a Phoenix couple used three kids to break-in various stores around the Valley.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
Krispy Kreme is offering a dozen of their original glazed doughnuts for only 80 cents this Friday.
