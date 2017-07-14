Man accused of deadly hotel fire in 1970 arrested for armed robbery

Tucson police have arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery in June.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, 63-year-old Louis Taylor was arrested on Thursday, July 13.

Police say Taylor is the suspect in an armed robbery at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing Street.

Taylor was booked into the Pima County Jail and faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Taylor was just 16 years old in December 1970 when he was accused and eventually convicted of setting a fire that killed 29 people at the Pioneer Hotel in downtown Tucson. He was sentenced to 28 consecutive life sentences.

Despite contending he was wrongly convicted, he was released from prison in April 2013 after pleading no contest.

