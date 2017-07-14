Pioneer Fire suspect arrested for armed robbery

Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money.

On Thursday, July 13 TPD identified the suspect as 63-year-old Louis Taylor, using video and forensic evidence collected at the scene, according to a TPD release.

He was located and taken into custody by officers from the Downtown District. Taylor has been booked into the Pima County Jail and faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping.

Taylor was just 16 years old when he was convicted of setting a fire that killed 29 people in downtown Tucson, at the Pioneer Hotel.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.