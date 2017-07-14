Pioneer Fire suspect arrested for armed robbery - Tucson News Now

Pioneer Fire suspect arrested for armed robbery

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
Louis Taylor (Source: Tucson Police Department) Louis Taylor (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money.

On Thursday, July 13 TPD identified the suspect as 63-year-old Louis Taylor, using video and forensic evidence collected at the scene, according to a TPD release. 

He was located and taken into custody by officers from the Downtown District. Taylor has been booked into the Pima County Jail and faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. 

Taylor was just 16 years old when he was convicted of setting a fire that killed 29 people in downtown Tucson, at the Pioneer Hotel. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved. 

  • Crime & CourtsMore>>

  • Pioneer Fire suspect arrested for armed robbery

    Pioneer Fire suspect arrested for armed robbery

    Friday, July 14 2017 1:14 AM EDT2017-07-14 05:14:22 GMT
    Louis Taylor (Source: Tucson Police Department)Louis Taylor (Source: Tucson Police Department)

    Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money. 

    Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money. 

  • Surveillance video shows man taking gun from Tucson gun shop

    Surveillance video shows man taking gun from Tucson gun shop

    Friday, July 14 2017 12:02 AM EDT2017-07-14 04:02:32 GMT
    (Source: Climag's gun shop)(Source: Climag's gun shop)

    A Tucson gun shop near Grant and Oracle Road is using social media to release surveillance video and pictures of someone stealing a special edition firearm worth more than $500. 

    A Tucson gun shop near Grant and Oracle Road is using social media to release surveillance video and pictures of someone stealing a special edition firearm worth more than $500. 

  • Sahuarita PD: Shooting suspect arrested

    Sahuarita PD: Shooting suspect arrested

    Thursday, July 13 2017 9:07 PM EDT2017-07-14 01:07:51 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Jesus Rodriquez was released from a Tucson hospital on Thursday, July 13 and was immediately taken into custody, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.  

    Jesus Rodriquez was released from a Tucson hospital on Thursday, July 13 and was immediately taken into custody, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.  

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Texas teen electrocuted after cell phone incident in bathtub

    Tuesday, July 11 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-07-11 20:56:34 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

    A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in. 

Powered by Frankly