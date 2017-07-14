Tucson sending 15 to BMX World Championships

2016 Olympian Corben Sharrah looks for his first World Championship later this month in South Carolina (Photo courtesy: Facebook-Corben Sharrah).

The BMX World Championships are back in the United States for the first time since 2001 and Tucson is sending 2016 Olympian Corben Sharrah and 15 other racers to compete on the world stage.

The UCI BMX Worlds will be held in Rock Hill, South Carolina July 23-thru-July 30.

The 14 youths and one adult train here at Tucson BMX on the east side and Sports Park BMX on the northside.

17-year old Sapphire Rhoads and 15-year old Ryan Marts will each be making their second appearances at a World Championship event.

Most of the local riders will compete in the Challenge (20-inch bike) and Challenge Cruiser (24-inch bike) divisions throughout different age categories ranging from 7-to-33 years old.

Sharrah is a member of the United States Championship Elite team. The 25-year old won the U.S. Olympic Trials last summer to qualify for the Olympic games in Rio where he made it all the way to the semifinals.

The two-time national champion (2009, 2011) has finished as high as 4th at the World Championships (2013).

Tucson BMX racers competing at UCI World Championships:

Racer (Age) (Series)

Corben Sharrah (25) (Men’s Elite)



Henry Crankshaw (33) (Challenge Cruiser)

Sapphire Rhoads (17) (Challenge)

Kyle Jensen (15) (Challenge Cruiser)

Connor Knipp (15) (Challenge/Challenge Cruiser)

Amayke Andersen (14) (Challenge/Challenge Cruiser)

Ryan Marts (14) (Challenge)

Connor Young (13) (Challenge Cruiser)

Travis Patterson (12) (Challenge/Challenge Cruiser)

Zyla Wix (12) (Challenge)

Timothy Meeks (11) (Challenge)

Ari Dubin (11) (Challenge)

Ryan Randolph (9) (Challenge)

Kiptyn Gladden (8) (Challenge)

Dylan Patterson (7) (Challenge)

Trykk Bartel (7) (Challenge)

