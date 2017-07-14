Deputy involved shooting near Three Points

Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed a deputy involved shooting.

It happened in the 8800 block of South Alice Vail Lane near Three Points in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday.

One man is dead as result of the shooting, and during the investigation deputies found a deceased woman.

We are tracking developments.

