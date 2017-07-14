Deputy involved shooting near Three Points

Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed a deputy involved shooting.
It happened in the 8800 block of South Alice Vail Lane near Three Points in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday.
One man is dead as result of the shooting, and during the investigation deputies found a deceased woman.
We are tracking developments.
Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed a deputy involved shooting. It happened in the 8800 block of South Alice Vail Lane near Three Points. One man is dead and during their investigation they found a deceased woman.
According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing tonight forever, including the one in Tucson.
Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money.
Road information for Cochise County as of 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
A Tucson gun shop near Grant and Oracle Road is using social media to release surveillance video and pictures of someone stealing a special edition firearm worth more than $500.
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.