TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Smoke from the Burro Fire. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. Deputy involved shooting near Three Points

Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed a deputy involved shooting.

It happened in the 8800 block of South Alice Vail Lane near Three Points in the overnight hours between Thursday and Friday.

It was while @PimaSheriff deputies were trying to contain the 3 Points home that the deputy involved shooting took place #tucson pic.twitter.com/txmHThgl9y — Cynthia Washington (@CynthiaKOLD) July 14, 2017

Officials said one man, 55-year-old Chancey Chamblee, is dead as result of the shooting.

During the investigation deputies also found a deceased woman, 56-year-old Brenda Doucette.

2. Road to Mount Lemmon to reopen to public at 8 a.m. Friday

After more than a week, the public will be allowed to head back up to Mount Lemmon starting at 8 a.m. Friday, July 14.

Press Release: Mt. Lemmon Opening to the Public https://t.co/FIUuy6tdhU — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) July 13, 2017

Restrictions on travel were put in place earlier this month after the Burro Fire threatened the area.

With the fire 95 percent contained and no longer a threat to the area, the public can head back up to try to cool down this weekend. The road reopened to residents on Monday, July 10.

3. Alfred Angelo bridal shops closed doors forever, including one in Tucson

Some brides in southern Arizona are scrambling to figure out what to do, after the store where they bought their gowns and bridesmaid dresses closed up for good.

"I paid for my dress in full - now I don't have it & the wedding is in 2 weeks" Brides left scrambling as @AlfredAngelo abruptly closes. pic.twitter.com/S0mJkZFJ2C — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) July 14, 2017

All Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country closed Thursday night, July 13, forever. That includes the shop at 4336 N. Oracle Road in Tucson.

Store employees said if brides did not pick up their dress before 8 p.m. Thursday, it was too late. The store now has a closed sign on their door and they are referring everyone to bankruptcy lawyers.

HAPPENING TODAY

You can score free sandbags to protect your home from floodwaters.

Crews will be the Tucson Rodeo Grounds handing out sandbags until 8 p.m.

Limit 10 sandbags per car.

WEATHER

Scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day.

Some storms may contain large hail, frequent lightning and damaging winds.

Flash flooding will also be possible.

Highs near 100 degrees.

