TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed a deputy involved shooting. It happened in the 8800 block of South Alice Vail Lane near Three Points. One man is dead and during their investigation they found a deceased woman.
Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed a deputy involved shooting. It happened in the 8800 block of South Alice Vail Lane near Three Points. One man is dead and during their investigation they found a deceased woman.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
Good morning! We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today. For all your local news, watch KOLD News 13 This Morning at 6 a.m.
According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing tonight forever, including the one in Tucson.
According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing tonight forever, including the one in Tucson.
Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money.
Tucson Police asked for the public's help identifying an armed robbery suspect after an incident at the Riverpark Inn at I-10 and Cushing, when a suspect entered the hotel and demanded money.
Road information for Cochise County as of 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
Road information for Cochise County as of 9 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."
Sharon Price and her fiance, Andy Price, were practicing the dance move when things took a turn for the "ouch."
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.
A Sequin, WA, resident appears to have mowed "A HOLE" into their field, along with an arrow pointing at the nearby home to remove all ambiguity.
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.
The National Transportation Safety Board released the probable cause Tuesday in the deadly 2015 mid-air collision between an F-16 and a Cessna 150 over Moncks Corner, citing the approach controller's warning to the jet pilot.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.
A Memphis woman said her doctor greeted her with an insulting racial term during her visit on July 11.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.
Investigators say they've found the body of one of four missing young men along with other human remains buried on a Pennsylvania farm.