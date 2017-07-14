Sweet corn, peaches ready at Apple Annie's

Find some fun at Apple Annie's Orchard this weekend.

Mandy Kirkendall joined us on Fox 11 Daybreak to talk about all the family-friendly events the farm has to offer in Willcox.

This weekend they're featuring their "Sweet Corn Extravaganza" and "Peach Mania."

For more information call Apple Annie's at 520.384.4685 or visit their website HERE.

