Sweet corn, peaches ready at Apple Annie's

According to Sierra Vista police, 18-year-old Dallas Archer was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
This weekend Apple Annie's Orchard is featuring its "Sweet Corn Extravaganza" and "Peach Mania."
According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing forever, including the one in Tucson.
Storms developing late Friday afternoon may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts of more than 60 mph possible. Flash flooding, hail, and frequent lightning will also be possible
Road information for Cochise County as of 9 a.m. Friday, July 14
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.
The Olds have had adoption on their minds for a long time, but when they heard about the plight of seven siblings who would likely be adopted out separately, they decided to take action.
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.
