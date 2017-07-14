Sierra Vista man facing charges for sexual exploitation of minor

According to Sierra Vista police, 18-year-old Dallas Archer was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
According to police, 63-year-old Louis Taylor was arrested on Thursday for an armed robbery in June.
A Tucson gun shop near West Grant and North Oracle roads is using social media to release surveillance video and pictures of someone stealing a special edition firearm worth more than $500.
Jesus Rodriquez was released from a Tucson hospital on Thursday, July 13, and was immediately taken into custody, according to a release from the Sahuarita Police Department.
The woman accused of kidnapping her three children from a Tucson-area home early Monday, July 10, has been extradited back to Pima County.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.
A nationwide bridal chain suddenly began closing stores and its Florida headquarters on Thursday with no information from the company explaining why.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.
The Marines have identified the 16 fallen servicemen that died in a military plane crash in Leflore County.
Her Instagram post featured a picture of her posing with the babies in front of a stand of flowers. She wore a blue veil and colorful fabric.
A 14-year-old girl from Lubbock, TX died early Sunday morning after being electrocuted in a bathtub. Madison Coe's mother and grandmother tell us she was in the bathtub, and either plugged her phone in or simply grabbed her phone that was already plugged in.
