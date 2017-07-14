Sierra Vista man facing charges for sexual exploitation of minor

Sierra Vista police arrested a man for sexual conduct with a minor on Thursday, July 13.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 18-year-old Dallas Archer was booked into the Cochise County Jail on charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and furnishing harmful items to a minor child. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Archer was arrested near the intersection of Highway 92 and Avenida Cochise.

No further details about the investigation were immediately available.

