TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (July 14-16)

FRIDAY

1. REID PARK ZOO SUMMER SAFARI NIGHTS

Take an adventure, enjoy the cooler evening temperatures, and learn about some animals from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Reid Park Zoo.

Get Tickets HERE: http://bit.ly/2r1P8H7

2. SUMMER BLOCK PARTY

Pima Partnership Schools has invited the public to a black party at 25 East Drachman.

Enjoy food trucks, live music, a free raffle, or try to win some cash in a 3 on 3 basketball tournament.

More Information: http://www.partnershipschools.us/

Sign up for 3 on 3 tournament: JMartin@thepartnership.us or call JT Martin at 520-240-0926.

3. BATS IN FLIGHT

Pima County Natural Resources is offering a chance to see some bats up close and personal.

#TodayinPimaCounty NRPR offers "Bats in Flight" - experience a colony emerging for night patrol. Campbell Bridge over Rillito Wash. 630pm. pic.twitter.com/LMgNAMjYQ9 — Official Pima County (@pimaarizona) July 14, 2017

Where: Campbell Bridge over Rillito Wash at 6:30 p.m.



SATURDAY

1. SWEET CORN AND PEACHES

It's going to be a sweet weekend at Apple Annie's Orchard.

Sweet Corn Extravaganza and Peach Mania are in full swing.

More information: Peach Mania starts at 7:30 a.m., and Sweet Corn Extravaganza starts at 8 a.m.

2. COOL SUMMER NIGHTS

This week's Cool Summer Nights is all about nighttime creatures.

The event is from 5 to 10 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at the park.

Members get in free.

3. ARCHERY AFTER DARK

Archery After Dark is from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the International Wildlife Museum.

They provide the bows and arrows, you just show up!

Fifteen minute archery mini-lessonswill be available for ages 9 and up. The museum will be open as well.

Get Tickets HERE: Museum members are FREE! International Wildlife Museum 4800 W Gates Pass Rd. 629-0100 www.thewildlifemuseum.org



SUNDAY

1. SUNDAYS AT THE PLANETARIUM

Get out of the heat, and under the stars at the Flandrau Planetarium.

There are four shows from 1 to 4 p.m.

More Information: http://flandrau.org/visit/show-schedule

2. THE CHANGING CACTUS FOREST

Head out to Saguaro National Park at 2 p.m. for a look at how the cactus forest has changed over the decades.





More Information: Saguaro National Park (East) 3693 S Old Spanish Rd. 733-5153 (Park Entrance fee applies $15 per vehicle/weekly pass-both districts of the park)

3. ZUZI! THEATER UNDER CONSTRUCTION SALE

They're selling it all! Lighting equipment, sound equipment, office furniture, costumes, and much more.

More Information: The sale is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 738 North 5th Avenue.

