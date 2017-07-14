Police ask for help finding suspect in armed robbery, shooting incident

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. (Source: Tucson Police Department)

Tucson police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery during which the man fired a handgun.

According to police, the incident happened on July 4 at the Circle K at 4875 S. Park Avenue.

The suspect is described as Hispanic or white, in his early to mid-20s, about 5-foot-10 and 160 pounds with light facial hair, possibly a goatee.

The suspect entered the store and pulled out a handgun, pointing it at the two clerks behind the counter as he demanded money. After making his demand, he fired a shot into the wall behind the clerks.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.

