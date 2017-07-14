Marana police searching for suspect in attempted strong arm robbery

Suspect vehicle a 2007 to 2012 Nissan Altima, four-door sedan either silver or charcoal in color, with a rear spoiler, possible chrome aftermarket wheels. (Source: Marana Police Department)

The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help with their investigation into an attempted strong arm robbery that occurred at 5:37 p.m. on May 5, 2017 at the Walmart located at 8280 North Cortaro Road.

According to an MPD news release, two women were loading bags into their vehicle when a dark-colored Nissan Altima drove up to them, a man exited the Nissan and attempted to grab the purse of one of the women, which had still been in the shopping cart.

The woman grabbed her purse in an attempt to prevent it being stolen, according to MPD there was a struggle between the victim and the suspect in which the woman was thrown to the ground by the suspect. The second woman tried to assist the first and fell over the shopping cart in the process.

The suspect was not successful in stealing the purse and quickly fled the area when another person drove up to help the victim.

MPD is describing the suspect as a white male late 20s to early 30s, tall with a thin build, dirty blonde hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and unknown color shorts.

He was driving a 2007 to 2012 Nissan Altima, four-door sedan either silver or charcoal in color, with a rear spoiler, possible chrome aftermarket wheels. The car had a standard AZ license plate, according to MPD there was a partial plate number of 06881.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to call the Marana Police Department (520-382-2000) or 88-Crime.

