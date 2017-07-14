Marana police searching for suspect in attempted strong arm robbery

The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help with their investigation into an attempted strong arm robbery that occurred at 5:37 p.m. on May 5, 2017.
After demanding money, the suspect fired a shot into the wall behind the clerks.
An Arizona woman has been sentenced to 8 ½ years in prison for plotting a terrorist attack.
According to Sierra Vista police, 18-year-old Dallas Archer was booked into the Cochise County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond.
According to police, 63-year-old Louis Taylor was arrested on Thursday for an armed robbery in June.
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.
U.S. Marines have identified the 15 Marines and one sailor killed in a military plane crash on Monday.
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
The family of a Texas teen who hanged himself says their son was involved in a ghoulish online game that calls on participants to complete a series of tasks before taking their own lives.
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.
