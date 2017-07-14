Bridal store customer: I feel "betrayed" by closure

The 'store closed' sign has stunned Marion Loyda. "I'm a little speechless, I have to say."



On Friday, the mother of the bride was feeling heartbroken for her daughter. Loyda showed up at the Alfred Angelo Bridal store at 4336 N. Oracle Road in Tucson to see an empty parking lot and no employees in sight.



More than 60 of the bridal retail stores nationwide are vanishing without so much as a 'save-the-date.'



"Betrayed, I think, is a good word. Yeah, upset. Because you don't count on that. You think you've shopped for your dress and that's it," said Loyda, whose daughter's wedding is in April.



Alfred Angelo is closing all its stores and filing for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, according to an attorney representing the Florida-based company.



Chapter 7 Bankruptcy provides for "liquidation," according to the United States Courts website.



"A chapter 7 bankruptcy case does not involve the filing of a plan of repayment as in chapter 13. Instead, the bankruptcy trustee gathers and sells the debtor's nonexempt assets and uses the proceeds of such assets to pay holders of claims (creditors) in accordance with the provisions of the Bankruptcy Code," the website said.



Other customers who showed up Friday were dismayed that no employee was there to answer their questions.



"I feel like we got scammed," one woman told Tucson News Now. She said she is left looking for either reimbursement, or for Alfred Angelo to deliver the dresses she paid for. Her daughter's wedding is in November, and she said she purchased five bridesmaid dresses through the retail chain.



"They're each out $200. A wedding is very expensive."



The sign on the Tucson store's door said to e-mail the company's attorney.



A request for comment Friday morning, got a written response that said, "Yes, the company has closed all stores and is filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy. The company will work with the trustee in every way possible to facilitate delivery of dresses on premises and in transit."



As of Friday afternoon, the company's website made no mention of the store closure. The customer service line was listed as 888-218-0044. It went to voice mail when we called Friday.



Denied the product she paid for, Loyda is still trying to stay positive, knowing that it's not a small price to pay for that wedding bliss.



"I try to say, 'it's just a dress.' But [my daughter] made a deposit of $800, and that's a lot of money. I hope she gets it back."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.