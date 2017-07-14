Bridal store customer: I feel "betrayed" by closure

According to several reports, all Alfred Angelo bridal stores in the country are closing forever, including the one in Tucson.
According to police, 63-year-old Louis Taylor was arrested on Thursday for an armed robbery in June.
According to the Marana Police Department, they are searching for an adult male who left the shooting scene before police arrived, he made statements to other bystanders that detectives would like to speak with him about.
More than 60 of the bridal retail stores nationwide are vanishing without so much as a 'save-the-date.'
Residents in three apartments have been displaced after a fire began in the bathroom of one of the apartments, according to the Tucson Fire Department.
Storms developing late Friday afternoon may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts of more than 60 mph possible. Flash flooding, hail, and frequent lightning will also be possible
The Mart Police Department said that they are investigating after three children were found covered in dog feces on 512 E. Bowie St. on Thursday. Two of the children also had blistering sunburns.
A veteran with a terminal illness is asking strangers to send him a text message.
Investigators with the Lovington Police Department have released the last photo a Texas teen sent before she was electrocuted while taking a bath.
Police say they were called late Thursday night to a home on Henning Avenue because of a call about a missing juvenile.
A woman confronted thieves after they attempted to steal a package from her front porch.
Greg Frommer was returning from work on Wednesday afternoon when he discovered an Eastern Velvet Ant walking across his driveway.
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.
An Air Force veteran says a fallen airman was disrespected by passengers on a flight out of Phoenix.
Two Upstate law enforcement agencies are investigating a violent spree that claimed four lives on Thursday after a woman was found shot to death in a downtown Greenville parking garage and three people were found dead miles away in Pickens County.
Jonesboro police arrested a couple Friday accused of committing sex acts and recording them in public places around Jonesboro.
