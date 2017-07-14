Apartment residents and their pets displaced by early morning fire

Residents in three apartments have been displaced after a fire began in the bathroom of one of the apartments, according to the Tucson Fire Department.

The Tucson Fire Department received one 911 call about an apartment bathroom on fire in the 7700 block of East Speedway on Friday, July 14.

A 21-year-old woman made the call when she woke up and noticed smoke, she searched her apartment and found the fire in her bathroom. She grabbed her three cats and was able to safely exit the apartment.

TFD crews arrived and had the fire under control within 14 minutes of arriving on scene. Firefighters evacuated 12 apartments due to how close they were to the initial fire. According to TFD eight people, five dogs, and three cats had to leave their homes.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be ok, according to TFD officials.

The fire damaged the apartment where it began, the apartment next door and the one below, which sustained water damage. The apartment complex was able to relocate all the residents that have been displaced, and the Red Cross is helping the woman and her three cats. Remaining residents were allowed to return to their apartments.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the fire was an electrical issue with a bathroom exhaust fan.

