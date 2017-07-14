ACTION DAYS: Monsoon threat of hail, wind, flash flooding continue

Monsoon storms could bring the threat for strong winds, hail, and flash flooding this weekend.

The KOLD News 13 First Alert weather team is marking today, July 15, tomorrow, July 16, and Monday, July 17, as First Alert Action Days for monsoon storms.

Storms developing later this afternoon and evening may be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts of over 60 mph. Flash flooding, hail, and frequent lightning will also be possible in some storms. Most storms will be moving from the east/northeast to the west/southwest. The Storm Prediction Center has southern Arizona outlined in a marginal risk for severe storms today. The same weather conditions can be expected tomorrow and Monday.

Watch for flooded roads while driving and stay indoors if you can during thunderstorms.

We call for Action Days any time we think the weather is going to significantly affect your day. Find out more about Action Days HERE.

