Marana police looking for witness to June 30 shooting at AZ Pavilions

The Marana Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a witness to the fatal shooting incident that happened on June 30 in the Arizona Pavilions Shopping Complex parking lot.

According to an MPD news release they are searching for an adult male who left the shooting scene before police arrived, he made statements to other bystanders that detectives would like to speak with him about.

This witness may be driving a white four-door sedan, according to the MPD release

Anyone with information about this witness is asked to call the Marana Police Department (520)-382-2000 or 88-Crime.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.